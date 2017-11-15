Trump’s fairy-tale adventures
November 15, 2017
Donald Trump has advised us that he believes Putin when Vladimir says the Russians were not involved in influencing our election.
More news from the fantasizing president:
• Trump has asked NASA to establish a communications link with Santa at the North Pole.
• Trump has appointed the Easter Bunny to an advisory post in the Department of Agriculture.
• And, finally, Trump has nominated the Tooth Fairy to oversee dental hygiene in Heath and Human Services.
When, oh, when, will we all say "enough" to this mindless fool — especially our friends in the GOP?
James DeFrancia
Aspen
