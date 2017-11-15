Trump’s fairy-tale adventures

Donald Trump has advised us that he believes Putin when Vladimir says the Russians were not involved in influencing our election.

More news from the fantasizing president:

• Trump has asked NASA to establish a communications link with Santa at the North Pole.

• Trump has appointed the Easter Bunny to an advisory post in the Department of Agriculture.

• And, finally, Trump has nominated the Tooth Fairy to oversee dental hygiene in Heath and Human Services.

When, oh, when, will we all say "enough" to this mindless fool — especially our friends in the GOP?

James DeFrancia

Aspen