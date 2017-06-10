Trump confirms he’s bonkers | AspenTimes.com

Trump confirms he's bonkers

I spent the first 22 years of my life in England. Many evenings were spent sitting around the table with a pot of tea hearing stories from my parents who lived through World War II. The ferocity of constant bombings, the loss of many friends, the scarcity of food; but also the amazing sense of community, the will to triumph over a powerful enemy and their gratitude to allies, especially the Americans who came to help in their hour of need.

Thirty-four years later I'm an American. My 92-year-old father and my sister still live in London near London Bridge. I feel the embarrassment shared by many at the response from our president to the terror attacks. I wrote to everyone I knew in England to apologize.

"Dear friends and family, I am so sorry for your trauma in the terrorist attacks where you live, work and where many of you raised your kids. I cringed at our President's response. Using this tragedy to advance his own divisive agenda and criticizing your Major at a time he needed the support of friends & allies. A nation is judged by the conduct of its' elected leaders. I feel shame. I can't use the excuse that I didn't vote for Trump. Most Americans did not vote for Trump, with voter turnout the lowest in 20 years. While campaigning, Trump displayed his true character by bullying, belittling and criticizing anyone who challenged him. We were repeatedly warned how he would act towards foreign leaders if President. We all could have done more to stop him, but we didn't.

On the national and world stage Trump has exceeded his reputation. As a nation we're ridiculed and suffer the consequences of an ill disciplined, ranting President. Please don't judge us by our President, look at the actions of fellow American Ariana Grande. She raised millions for the victims. She eloquently expressed that only Love conquers fear and hatred. We can only pray that one day Trump will follow Ariana's example and the command to Love your neighbour as yourself. Across the Pond but always our neighbours."

Ironically the consistent reply was thanks, but we all know that Trump's totally bonkers.

Lynette Gregory

Aspen