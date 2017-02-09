Trump a builder, not destroyer | AspenTimes.com

In his letter “Another Trump-supporter-turned-victim” (Aspen Times, Feb. 4), David Chamberlain characterizes Donald Trump as “the Lord of Misrule.”

A thoughtful reader who Googles the term will find that it doesn’t describe Trump in the least. The man doesn’t even drink.

Instead, if Chamberlain understood anything about American society, the Trump he should be afraid of is the reincarnation of the man who, among other things, put an end to the Lord of Misrule custom in English society — the Puritan Lord Protector of the Commonwealth, Oliver Cromwell.

Who among us cannot imagine Trump at some point saying to an increasingly corrupt and recalcitrant Congress what Cromwell told the Parliament “In the name of God, go!”?

Were he to do so, he would probably have the backing of a sufficient portion of the American public, for whom the left has simply gone too far and who have contempt for the Congress that has enabled this.

And what would the Democrats — who now hold fewer elected offices nationwide than at any time since the 1920s — do about it? Would the anarchist armies of George Soros be a match for the forces marshaled against them by John Kelly, Mike Flynn, and a wide array of Trump-friendly police departments? No, in the replay of the 17th-century English Civil War, history will repeat itself.

And the left can only blame itself, although in its hatred of America it might be only too happy to hasten the nation’s demise, but for the fact that it won’t like what replaces it.

The pendulum has already begun its rightward swing; it might be better to work with Trump in an effort to moderate the power and extent of its arc. The man is essentially a builder, not a destroyer.

Chad Klinger

Basalt