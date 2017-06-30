Tree Farm project a product of passion and purpose | AspenTimes.com

I want to thank all of those people in the community who have engaged in the Tree Farm project discussions over the last several years. I might not have always agreed with your point of view, but your passion for this place was truly inspiring. I feel lucky to live here and feel fortunate that I can call many of you my friends.

I want you to know that all of you that participated in the Tree Farm deliberations made the Tree Farm project better. With passion and purpose, nothing is impossible. The Tree Farm project has been built on that. I look forward to completing this project over the next several years and sharing with the community the vision that they set when we began the journey.

Ace Lane

Carbondale