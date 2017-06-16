 Trash talk from Lo | AspenTimes.com

Trash talk from Lo

You don't suppose local columnist Roger Marolt got one of those swell postcards in the mail this weekend from the Aspen Skiing Co. congratulating him for skiing 100 days this winter, do you? Me either.

If there were a character on the TV show "Hee-Haw" who was a part-time skier, that'd be him.

Lo Semple

Aspen