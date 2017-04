Trail of drugs leads south of the border | AspenTimes.com

I read with interest the article in the April 21 edition of The Aspen Times about the heroin deaths ("Laced heroin was found at scene of Blue Lake deaths").

What is it going to take to get Americans to wake up to the fact that this drug, like meth and cocaine and weed, is smuggled by "mules" who carry it in backpacks and cross the border undetected into Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California. Whether it is a wall, drones, manpower or surveillance, if you don't want your kids to be smack addicts, we better do something to stop this incursion of illegals into our country.

And just why did Eagle County let the third smack freak go to Florida? We used to lock them up. This not a victimless immigration issue.

James Wingers

Aspen