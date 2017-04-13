Torre listens to his constituents | AspenTimes.com

I am supporting Torre because, unlike the existing mayor and City Council, Torre will not override the wishes of the citizens who elected him.

He will find out what we want and support that, not what he thinks is cute.

"No" damn dams, "yes" to Referendum 1, "no" to Base2, no more giveaway variances, no more grandfather passes around Referendum 1, no more midnight giveaways to developers.

He is determined and tough.

Vote for Torre.

Steve Goldenberg

Aspen