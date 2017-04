Torre has the experience to lead | AspenTimes.com

I am writing in support of Torre for Aspen City Council. Aspen has been a part of my life since the early 1970s. As a former student at Aspen State Teachers College (go Brooms!), I have witnessed growth and the inevitable change that growth brings.

Torre is not a politician per se. He believes in public service. Since making Aspen his home, Torre's passion for Aspen's past, present and future is undeniable. When you talk with him about issues he not only talks, but also is a willing listener. It is obvious that his motivation is truly to help manage Aspen today and tomorrow through proper representation of the people in decision-making.

He has the experience and insight that can really help in future decision making. Torre has respect for Aspen history and vision for the future. I urge you to vote Torre for council!

Ron Maranian

Washington, D.C.