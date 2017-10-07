Top-notch care at Aspen Valley Hospital
October 7, 2017
Early detection of breast cancer is important!
I would like to thank the Aspen Valley Hospital Diagnostic Imaging Department and their associate Invision Sally Jobe in Denver for the dedication and determination that allowed for my early breast cancer discovery.
Mammograms, ultrasonic aids and biopsies necessary for an accurate diagnosis were performed by Dr. Enriquez, Dr. Smazal, Debbie, Victoria and Heather. Thank you all very much!
We are very fortunate to have such a facility in the valley.
Shari Hutter
Aspen
