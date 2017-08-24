Thoughts on the eclipse

More boring than Y2K. Able to make you stop watching paint dry.

Look up in the sky. It's the sun. It's the moon. Nope, it's a solar eclipse.

Rare occurrence that happens all the time. It came to earth with strange powers never before witnessed by those young enough to believe the hype, who, disguised as a rare phenomenon, fights a never-ending battle between science, truth and the American gullible.

Dwight F. Ferren

Basalt