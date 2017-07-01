The value of an education | AspenTimes.com

Glenn Beaton is right to warn people about knee-jerk college decisions ("Don't fall for the college scam," commentary, June 25, The Aspen Times). Many private, for-profit colleges are pure scam jobs like Trump University. They spend more on advertising than teachers. Don't assume that the more expensive the education is, the smarter you become. Also understand that few people actually use their diploma or even work in their majored field.

Do not underestimate the value a college education can add to our life. Krishnamurti said, "Your life's work is to discover your life's work," and Colorado's junior colleges are an excellent way to gain experience inexpensively.

One should change one's major frequently and fearlessly. Learn some chemistry and physics to see how science works and what makes the world tick. Learn sociology to understand society and our needs. Take social psychology to see how easily our attitudes are manipulated by governments and corporations, and get some philosophy under your belt to gain a moral compass. Do get educated! Even a mechanic benefits from a wide knowledge base and you might just stumble into your life's work in the process. To not get educated increases one's chance of ending up as a low-paid Republican who works against their own best interest.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale