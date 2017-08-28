The upside of the bridge replacement

The bridge replacement in Glenwood Springs got off to a rough start. On the first day, there were unexpected back-ups on Interstate 70 all the way to Rifle. On the second day, a section of the old bridge was dropped on the east wing street of Grand Avenue, damaging a pillar of the new bridge, which may put off the 95-day estimated completion time.

My first experience with the outage came when I had to go to Grand Junction. I considered going over McClure Pass until I heard that CDOT was diverting semis that way. I didn't relish the thought of getting behind a string of 18-wheelers in low compound going over the pass.

So I took the bus through Glenwood Springs. I was very impressed with how efficiently RFTA got me there. The walk across the pedestrian bridge was no problem. I allowed for plenty of time and got to Grand Junction three hours early.

I have made two necessary trips to Glenwood Springs since then. I drove my car and both were against the heavy traffic and smooth as silk.

I know it's a pain, but it was a beautiful sight seeing all those people walking, biking, and taking the bus. I hope they keep it up after the new bridge is in, not just for the sake of the traffic, but for the sake of the climate.

Other than the above-mentioned trips, I have avoided Glenwood Springs like the plague and turned inward to Carbondale. I no longer swim at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool or shop at the Glenwood Springs City Market. I swim at the John M. Fleet Municipal Pool and shop at the Carbondale City Market.

Both switches have been very pleasant. I miss the therapy pool, but I find I have more energy swimming my mile in the cooler water and my experience at the Carbondale City Market has been heartwarming.

I checked through the automatic cashier and asked for $40 cash. I walked away forgetting the money, as I'm prone to do in my old age. About an hour later, I realized my mistake and went back. The cash was gone and nobody had turned it in.

"Oh, well," I said to the cashier, "Guess I'll have to pull out another 40 in the ATM."

Pretty soon, here comes the cashier with $40 in her hand. She said a woman overheard our conversation and asked the cashier to give me the money. I asked the cashier to identify her and she said she preferred to remain anonymous.

Only in a small town.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale