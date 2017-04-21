The thinks you can think with Skippy on council | AspenTimes.com

It's election season once again in the old mining town. I'm thinking it's time for Aspen to elevate their collective sights higher than ever when it comes to electing the next City Council members. Think hindsight into foresight. Think yesterday, today into tomorrow. Think left and think right and think low and think high. Think community. Think balance. Think fresh. Think a hop, Skippy and a jump for Aspen.

Skippy for Council is the thinking person's choice. Please think about it, Aspen. And then vote.

RJ Gallagher Jr.

Basalt