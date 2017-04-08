 The right call by Trump on Syria | AspenTimes.com

The right call by Trump on Syria

I am definitely not a Donald Trump supporter, but I think he did the right action against the Syrian government. Assad is so out of control and not just lately. The main problem is even if he could be toppled who would take his place and would they be better or way worse?

For now though, it is important to send Assad and the Russians some kind of message.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village and Santa Fe, New Mexico