The power of four points

1. Snowmass may become an amusement park, and Aspen is a zoo.

2. "Tiny" houses in Aspen is an oxymoron.

3. Please don't build any more trails in the valley, except from the hospital to Country Day School.

4 Starbucks is closing. Sorry, you'll just have to drink the delicious coffee at "No Bucks" on the Gondola Plaza!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen