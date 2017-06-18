The endless spitting contest | AspenTimes.com

The endless spitting contest
June 18, 2017
The following is an open letter to Aspen Daily News columnist Lo Semple.
The formula for a satisfying ski season:
• 49 scans of the season pass
• 12-plus days skiing at other Colorado ski areas
• 20-plus pre-dawn and post-sunset skins up the local ski areas
• Eight-plus days Nordic skiing on our incredible trail network
• Fou-plus days on hut trips
• Four days on Independence Pass
• Two descents of local fourteeners
• One day screwing around at Montezuma Basin
• Zero congratulatory letters from Aspen Skiing Co. for earning a 100-day pin
I'm glad you got your letter and pin. I hope next season you add some adventure!
Roger Marolt
Snowmass Village