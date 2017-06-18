The endless spitting contest | AspenTimes.com

The following is an open letter to Aspen Daily News columnist Lo Semple.

The formula for a satisfying ski season:

• 49 scans of the season pass

• 12-plus days skiing at other Colorado ski areas

• 20-plus pre-dawn and post-sunset skins up the local ski areas

• Eight-plus days Nordic skiing on our incredible trail network

• Fou-plus days on hut trips

• Four days on Independence Pass

• Two descents of local fourteeners

• One day screwing around at Montezuma Basin

• Zero congratulatory letters from Aspen Skiing Co. for earning a 100-day pin

I'm glad you got your letter and pin. I hope next season you add some adventure!

Roger Marolt

Snowmass Village