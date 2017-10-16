The dirty air that we breathe

I just read that Paris has decided to ban diesels by 2025 and ICE cars by 2029 — good news to the air breathers among us.

Aspen's air quality is appallingly bad especially along the busiest streets. Winter is the worst when the cold air inversion combines with morning rush, and results in a toxic stew of car and diesel fumes and PM10 particles.

Is an early death the price of living along one of our busy thoroughfares? Just try to walk from Carl's to the Aspen Golf Course during the holidays this coming winter, and you can see the air before you breathe it. What is city government's plan to address this urgent health issue?

I cope by limiting my exposure, hopefully our seasonal visitors will not do the same.

Scott Brown

Woody Creek