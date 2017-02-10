The cult of mass transit must go | AspenTimes.com

I briefly considered commenting on The Aspen Times article “Aspen area officials hear about possible light rail route,” which appeared Jan. 23. But I then recalled the story of Br’er Rabbit and decided not to wrestle the tar baby. It is not possible to respond to and correct all of the false information and general nonsense surrounding the Entrance to Aspen public discussion.

To dispense with the most obvious observation, no public official who voted to spend $494,000 for this latest round of rail absurdity should ever be returned to public office. That would be 14 of the 15 current elected officials of Aspen, Snowmass Village and Pitkin County. This degree of addled unanimity cannot be explained as the mere product of an echo chamber — we’re being governed by a mass-transit cult.

As for how to cut through the garbage, it has long been possible to go to the entrancesolution.com website and, by poking around and doing some cross-referencing, learn pretty much everything about the entrance problem and how to solve it. Apparently that was too difficult.

Consequently, I have converted page 2 of the website into a simple, concise explanation of how to fix the entrance by electing a mayor and two council members who can easily implement the approvals already in place — if they just have the courage to do so. It is a bit longer than the average guest opinion column in one of our local newspapers, but the real reason not to ask them to publish it has to do with the two illustrations (worth a thousand words apiece, I hear) which accompany the report.

Anyone who takes the time to go to the website and read that one page will then know more practical and factual information regarding the entrance than has appeared in local newspapers in the past 40 years, and more than can be grasped by 93 percent of our elected officials. It is an old and clunky website, not optimized for mobile, so you might want to have at least a tablet before stopping by for a visit.

David Bach and I will be discussing the issue again Tuesday, sometime during the first hour of his 8 a.m. radio program on FM KNFO 106.1. The past few times we chatted, I came prepared with an assortment of statistics which we never got around to discussing. So, this time I may insist. We’ll start with the fact that Aspen has a perfectly typical amount of traffic — which is easily handled by hundreds of other communities around the country, and on thousands of four-lane roads around the world.

Tune in. You have nothing to lose but your confusion.

Jeffrey Evans

Basalt