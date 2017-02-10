The benefits of wearing pants | AspenTimes.com

This letter is in response to Meredith Carroll’s commentary about things Aspen should ban (“Nine other things Aspen should ban,” Feb. 8, 2017, The Aspen Times). I take exception to your proposed ban on “pants.”

I admit that dressing fashionably is low on my list of concerns, and it wasn’t until last week that I bought my first pair of yoga pants. Instead of wearing my old-fashioned corduroy pants when walking to the rec center the next day, I wore my stylish new yoga pants. By the time I arrived, the lower half of my body was hypothermic. So, I just don’t understand the popularity of this fashion statement, at least in the winter.

Now, if I want to wear yoga pants outside, I have to wear regular pants on top. Perhaps yoga pants should be banned. Does this mean I don’t stand a chance of having a life and becoming Aspen authentic?

Debbie Overeynder

Aspen