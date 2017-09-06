Texas doesn’t need writer’s money
September 6, 2017
Texas doesn't need writer's money
In John Colson's column "Don't like Texas? Give something anyway," in which he reaches a new low, he attempts to build himself up to appear charitable by stating his intention to donate money to an organization that is helping Hurricane Harvey victims (Sept. 5, The Aspen Times). Unfortunately most of his column is dedicated to making disparaging comments and offering subjective negative opinions of Texans, despite never having lived there; how utterly sad but entirely predictable.
Mr. Colson also states his desire to "stop despising each other"; his words do the exact opposite. He should consider keeping his unflattering comments and money to himself; the Texans I met while living there for a couple of years and those I worked alongside for 35 years would surely reject both.
Allan Bomersback
Carbondale
Recommended Stories For You
