Tempting fate with bears

I recently watched some people trying to scare a bear from trying to get into a bear-resistant garbage can during and early evening in Redstone. Try to scare a bear away from a potential food source is unwise. Try taking a bone away from your dog sometime, and you'll get the idea of how angry a much larger, sharped-tooth, clawed-animal can become. And just like in Aspen a few days earlier, it was just fortunate that no one was hurt.

In the words of comedian Bill Engvall: "You can't cure stupid."

The police should take photos of people not listening and post them on a social website under that heading.

John P Ostwald

Redstone