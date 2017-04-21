Support science this weekend | AspenTimes.com

Now, more than ever, science needs your support. There are two great science events this weekend where you can show your support and have fun learning more about science. And we need volunteers to help!

On Saturday, Aspen Science Center is supporting the Aspen Earth Day and Climate and Science March. Join us at 1 p.m. at Paepcke Park for speakers, information tables and fun science activities for the family. The march will leave Paepcke Park at 1:30 p.m., and we will then return to the park for a rally in support of science.

Then on Sunday, Science Sundays are back at Jimmy's restaurant. Join us from noon to 4 p.m. for family-friendly fun, hands-on science demonstrations and activities, as the restaurant is transformed into a temporary Science Center. Volunteers are needed to help man the demos, provide information and help with staff check-in. No specific science knowledge is required — we will train you.

I hope that all will turn out and show your support for science!

David Houggy

President, Aspen Science Center