Suggestions for Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

I have advocated for some time a “noon ungroom” for us sluggards that don’t hit the slopes at first crack of dawn. This last Friday, Feb. 3, my wife and I hit the top of Gunner’s View at our usual comfortable time to find the run just opened and a slope of pristine snow ahead of us. We hastily skied two runs in beautiful creamy snow before it got skied out.

It was really good! Our thanks to whomever made it possible.

Another thought: With the upcoming expansion of the Sam’s Knob restaurant, we hope Aspen Skiing Co. will take the opportunity to increase the more casual side of the building to make more of a gathering place like the old Knob restaurant was. It’s such a prime spot.

Jane and Bob Lucas

Carbondale