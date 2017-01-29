Stop the fear of foreigners | AspenTimes.com

“First they came for the communists and social democrats, and I did not speak up because I am not a communist or social democrat. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak up because I am not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak up because I am not a Jew. And then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”

German Pastor Martin Niemoller said that. I ask you, as history is repeating itself today, what are you doing to stop the hate?

Never forget that Hitler was elected by people who thought, “He isn’t really going to do that!”

I ask, what are you doing to stop this fear of foreigners? What are our elders and community leaders doing to stop this hate? Why haven’t our pastors, preachers, rabbis, imams and spiritual leaders come together to show our strength, our love — are we not our brother’s keeper?

If you are reading this, then act now. Call all your representatives and stop this hate. Call your elected leaders and demand that we be a sanctuary city, county, state and country. It is who we are. Do this, because if you think it will not happen to you, it will. Americans are immigrants. Period. Our country was founded by persecuted people — you fathers and forefathers, no doubt.

No one is safe unless we are all safe.

I will not forget that more than just Jews were murdered by ethnic cleansing. Nor should you. Speak up and out now.

Julee Roth

Glenwood Springs