Snow Lab is a disaster waiting to happen | AspenTimes.com

After reading the advertisement in the Jan. 1 issue of The Aspen Times (page A7 regarding the Snow Lab experiment), I have come to the conclusion that the city of Aspen’s government is full of stupid pinheads who never leave their desks to inspect the roads they are trying to put this dumb Snow Lab project on.

The Hallam bridge gets clogged with snow as it is, and there is not enough room for a 96-inch vehicle the way it is now. Add the Snow Labs and more snow and the tourists are going to be crossing the center line more than they do now.

It is time for the city traffic planners to get their heads out of the sand and go drive the highway between 7 a.m and 2 p.m. today. And start using your brains instead of sitting on them.

Jim Wingers

Aspen