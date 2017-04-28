Skippy Mesirow is an inspirational leader | AspenTimes.com

I am a total sucker for passion, style, intelligence, eloquence, confidence and determination.

Skippy Mesirow really had me at that!

And deeper than that, working with Skippy as part of Aspen Entrepreneurs, as well as through a handful of other community forums, I continually find myself inspired, impressed and activated after spending time with him.

I am thoroughly confident that Skippy will bring an informed, fresh and creative perspective to the table to help solve some of the issues we face in our city, and I believe wholeheartedly that he will make a positive and effective contribution to Aspen.

I have witnessed Skippy's energy and involvement with organizations whose passion is to forward the courageous spirit of each one of us who was drawn here, and I admire his ability to test and then carry through an idea to fruition that needs a voice and a heavy lifter. We need this and on every level I trust this man to do what it takes to serve with grace and devotion to our voices.

I am incredibly proud of Skippy for putting himself out there in this way and pledging to show up for us in the highest way he can.

Hats off to you, and all of us citizens!

Jayne Gottleib

Basalt