Skippy Mesirow is a ‘tide of positive energy’ | AspenTimes.com

I have been privileged to know Skippy Mesirow for about five years. I have always enjoyed conversations with him, weather we talked about issues I encountered with my business or just about any other topic. He was always friendly, tactful and sometimes diplomatic.

On many occasions his out-of-the-box thinking have led me to change my own, and I believe that he will capably provide desired new ideas and approaches to the many matters with which City Council must deal.

His concern for the environment and the small businesses here in Aspen have been reflected in everything that he does. He knows how important it is that our city not only continue to prosper, but also that it brings along all of our citizens, particularly our unique and undiscovered young people. Throughout his many endeavors his passion for our community is always on display.

He not only listens to our community but has a strong grasp of our city's issues and the city's infrastructure, and is a person who is dedicated to service above self with integrity, experience and commitment. He is like a tide of positive energy drawing folks in from every corner of the community to inspire awareness, connection and revitalization.

I encourage voters to review his campaign platform and agree that he will be an excellent addition to the City Council moving forward.

Mladen Todorovic

Aspen