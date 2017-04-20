Skippy is dedicated to Aspen’s future | AspenTimes.com

Skippy is dedicated to Aspen's future

Vote for Skippy for Aspen City Council. He will bring a fresh perspective to City Hall. I have witnessed Skippy's dedication to Aspen first hand, and he cares deeply for the character of this town. Your City Council's decisions affect every aspect of Aspen's future, and we are Aspen's future.

Your vote matters and is more necessary than ever before. Mail-in ballots went out April 10, so get it filled out and in the mail before you skip town for the offseason.

Vote Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council.

Duncan Clauss

Aspen