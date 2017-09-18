 Signs from above? | AspenTimes.com

Signs from above?

Tracking tropical storms and hurricanes on https://earth.nullschool.net/ is fascinating. Right now there are four hurricanes, two on either side of the continent with another forming in the east, but other than those threatening us there are none in the world. Is God talking to Drumpf? Should we listen if she is?

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

