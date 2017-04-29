Shallow views about water on Aspen City Council | AspenTimes.com

Again on Monday Aspen City Council discussed whether to build dams on Castle and Maroon creeks. Positions taken by Ann Mullins, Art Daily, Mayor Steve Skadron and council aspirant Skippy reveal either duplicity or ignorance.

It isn't possible to maintain the conditional water rights without intending to build the dams. As a legal matter, the water rights are "conditioned" on really, actually intending to build the dams. That's why city filings with the water court say "we intend to build the dams."

So once again, either the existing or wannabe members of council who say "we don't want to build dams but do want to preserve the rights" either don't understand or are lying to the water court or the voters.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen