Seriously, Trump?

It is so interesting that the Russian money-launderer-in-chief and Vietnam war-dodge-drafter-in-chief is trying to school the NFL and the American public on patriotism. What a complete idiot (in chief).

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village and Santa Fe, New Mexico

