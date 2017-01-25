Seeking witnesses of highway crash in Basalt | AspenTimes.com

If you happened to witness or have any information about an accident on Highway 82 at the intersection of Original Road and Valley Road in Basalt, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, please contact Police Officer Thomas Smith at the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316.

The accident involved a white Toyota 4-Runner SUV, heading toward Glenwood Springs, running a red light at the intersection of Highway 82 and Original Road and hitting a charcoal gray Honda CR-V coming off of Original Road.

Nancy K. Bosshard

Basalt