Seeking witnesses of highway crash in Basalt | AspenTimes.com

 Seeking witnesses of highway crash in Basalt

Seeking witnesses of highway crash in Basalt

If you happened to witness or have any information about an accident on Highway 82 at the intersection of Original Road and Valley Road in Basalt, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, please contact Police Officer Thomas Smith at the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316.

The accident involved a white Toyota 4-Runner SUV, heading toward Glenwood Springs, running a red light at the intersection of Highway 82 and Original Road and hitting a charcoal gray Honda CR-V coming off of Original Road.

Nancy K. Bosshard

Basalt