Seeking common ground over National Anthem flap

Dear Denver Broncos,

I feel that everyone should stand for the National Anthem to honor our flag, our country and our people. I also feel the frustrations of those who demur. I suggest we all take a moment of silence before the anthem and pray that our country achieves "liberty and justice for all" and "with malice toward none."

Edward Sanditen

Aspen

