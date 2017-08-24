"S" curves problem solved

Ah, the "S" curves, the "S" curves. You politicos can't see the trees for the forest. I have been writing for many years about how to save the unique "S" curves.

Simple — widen the Maroon Creek bridge to four lanes and reinforce its structure. Permit the use of bus lames during rush hours, a.m. and p.m, with control lights to 'meter in.

Put the Cemetery Lane light on blinkers to favor 82. Left turns can go to the roundabout. Put the golf course on blinkers favoring 82. Left turns can use the underpass at Maroon Creek Country Club.

Problem solved. Marolt Open Space saved. You can thank me with a statue of me at the "S" curves.

Dr. Richard C. Goodwin

