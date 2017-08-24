“S” curves problem solved
August 24, 2017
"S" curves problem solved
Ah, the "S" curves, the "S" curves. You politicos can't see the trees for the forest. I have been writing for many years about how to save the unique "S" curves.
Simple — widen the Maroon Creek bridge to four lanes and reinforce its structure. Permit the use of bus lames during rush hours, a.m. and p.m, with control lights to 'meter in.
Put the Cemetery Lane light on blinkers to favor 82. Left turns can go to the roundabout. Put the golf course on blinkers favoring 82. Left turns can use the underpass at Maroon Creek Country Club.
Problem solved. Marolt Open Space saved. You can thank me with a statue of me at the "S" curves.
Dr. Richard C. Goodwin
Recommended Stories For You
Snowmass Village
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen couple Carlin Brightwell, Ryan Marcil found dead near Capitol summit
- Memorials for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak set for Friday, Sunday
- Mother: Daughter died of ‘acute altitude sickness’ on Conundrum trail
- Capitol Peak deaths since 2000: 8 fatalities in 17 years, 4 in 2017
- Increase in backcountry deaths this summer concerns Aspen area officials