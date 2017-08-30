Rebuild America instead of fighting other countries
August 30, 2017
Rebuild America instead of fighting other countries
Major cities in our country are now underwater, millions of our citizens are suffering catastrophic damage, and many billions of dollars will be needed to recover. Meanwhile, we pump more than enough money into worthless unwinnable wars in horrible places around the world. This is insanity. Let's use our money to rebuild our country and help those in need here.
Eric Simon
Snowmass Village
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen ski instructor, artist Angus Graham remembered for passion, energy
- Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff
- Man who died on Capitol Peak likely chose route similar to Aspen couple
- Memorials for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak set for Friday, Sunday
- Aspen couple Carlin Brightwell, Ryan Marcil found dead near Capitol summit