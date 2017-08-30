 Rebuild America instead of fighting other countries | AspenTimes.com

Major cities in our country are now underwater, millions of our citizens are suffering catastrophic damage, and many billions of dollars will be needed to recover. Meanwhile, we pump more than enough money into worthless unwinnable wars in horrible places around the world. This is insanity. Let's use our money to rebuild our country and help those in need here.

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village