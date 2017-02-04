Questions surround vaccines | AspenTimes.com

Why do we question vaccines?

Consider that the U.S. is ranked 39th in the world in overall health by the World Health Organization.

The U.S. is the most vaccinated country in the world, and it is one of the sickest. For many this provokes questions like “Why?” or “How?”

Robert Kennedy Jr. recently co-wrote an article which revealed that the Federal Drug Admiistration and the Center for Disease Control “knew that infant vaccines were exposing American children to mercury far in excess of all federal safety guidelines since 1999.”

People who question vaccines and their safety are often shamed and ridiculed to suppress discussion.

Various studies have revealed correlations which encourage questioning about the amount of vaccines given and the incidences of serious chronic childhood diseases.

The current statistic is that one out of every 50 children has some form of autism. Do you think that this is just some random event or do you think there may be some cause behind this epidemic?

Did you know that the CDC owns more than 20 different patents on vaccines and sells more than $4.1 billion per year in vaccines? Is there any thought of a conflict of interest?

It also has been discovered that there are financial ties between vaccine manufacturers, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Merck vaccine developer Paul Offit.

The CDC is the primary source of funding for the National Association of County and City Health Officials. Part of this organization’s mission “to be a voice for local health departments.” One may think that this is a benevolent organization. It is actually a part of a well-structured system to promote vaccines.

Children are currently scheduled to receive 69 vaccines. The CDC also is recommending that adults receive at least 100-plus vaccines in the future.

Big Pharma has a strategy to create customers from cradle to grave.

Even though it has been recommended that mercury be removed from some childhood vaccines, it is still in many vaccines.

Dr. Barry Rumack was a consultant hired by the FDA to research the mercury exposure that children were receiving. He stated, “There was no point in time from birth to approximately 16 to 18 months of age that infants were below the EPA guidelines for allowable mercury exposure. In fact, according to the models, blood-and-body burden levels of mercury peaked at (6) months of age at a shockingly high level of 120ng/liter. To put this in perspective, the CDC classifies mercury poisoning as blood levels of mercury greater than 10 ng/L.”

These are just some of the bits of information that have been revealed from recent investigations.

For many, questions are being asked as we are finding out that there is an extensive rabbit hole that we are going down.

It is becoming more evident that our health is suffering as a result of environmental toxins. Cancers, autoimmune diseases and a host of other diseases that were once considered rare are becoming common.

We must ask questions.

Tom Lankering

Basalt