Put Torre back to work for Aspen | AspenTimes.com

I am writing to support Torre for City Council. I don't agree with everything he's done, but I don't agree with anyone all of the time. I do know that he works for our environment and affordable housing, he supports local business and is always helpful to anyone young or old. I know he has the best intentions for the future of Aspen and is always respectful of Aspen's history.

If you have an issue you can always talk to Torre and he will do his best to help. I am voting to put Torre back to work for us. I hope you will, too.

John Annetti

Aspen