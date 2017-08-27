Preferential hiring in Aspen and Basalt

This concerns Chad Klinger's poorly conceived knee-jerk letter ("Western Civilization: as good as it gets," Aug. 21, The Aspen Times) reaction to my letter about white supremacy, nuclear reaction and the fact that North Korea ain't gonna be fooled by our country's foreign policy to champion the "whites only policy" as much as possible.

Aspen and his Basalt economies adore South Africans, Australians and New Zealanders whose countries proudly championed their "whites only policy" like our country did, too.

Birds of a feather do flock together, ain't that true, folks?

The area's preferential employment searching and hiring ain't directed toward Harlem, the southside of Chicago, Compton, Oakland, California, or Denver's Five Points.

Who out trumps Klansmen — Aspen, Basalt or the White House?

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California