Plenty of guest rooms in Basalt | AspenTimes.com

Prior to 2015, Basalt had 25 rooms at Basalt Mountain Inn and 35 at the Basalt Aspen Alt, so 60 in total.

In December 2015, the Elements Hotel in Willits opened with 113 guest rooms to bring total to 170 rooms.

The RV/Cabin Resort, which is now in the public process and would be located adjacent and downstream from the post office, shows 75 units planned over two phases. That brings the total to 245 equivalent rooms. This project would be good for Old Town Basalt.

The Tree Farm development in Willits had included a 100-key hotel as part of their project in May. Assuming that is developed, the Basalt total would be 345 comparable short-term units!

This amounts to more than a 575 percent increase in supply in a blink of an eye. This does not even include the ridiculous idea to put another hotel on the River Park, where the water table is about 4 feet below ground. A new hotel, if built, should go on the old Clark's Market parcel and let private money pay for it without taxpayer subsidies.

What Basalt needs is a shuttle running between Willits and Old Town and a real event-sized river park of 2.75 acres of usable grass, not more hotel rooms. This is the way to take care of businesses, the taxpaying residents and our small-town character without raising property taxes! Act now and use the Open Space and Trails funds (more than $1.6 million is coming in annually from this) to buy the River Park to make Basalt sustainable.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt