Pitkin County Hypocrisy 101 | AspenTimes.com

On page one of The Aspen Times on June 10, a story details the 2015 event when a Red Mountain resident, Andrew Lessman, had 127 cottonwood trees reduced in height to improve his views. Pitkin County objected and, two years later, the issue seems to be resolved.

George Newman, Pitkin County commissioner, stated: "People need to follow the rules. You can't just do whatever you want."

How does Newman's position square with his previous support of Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his refusal to enforce the federal immigration rules? Lessman would have been wise to aid and abet illegal immigration. He would not have had a problem in Pitkin County.

Isn't hypocrisy a wonderful thing?

Roger Nicholson

Snowmass