On Justice Snow’s, teaching, Aspen waste and Vail | AspenTimes.com

Bert Myrin, whose ideas I like, needs to leave Valley Fine Arts alone and focus on Justice Snow's. They've done a fabulous job, but it's supposed to be an affordable restaurant and it's anything but!

Rabbi David Segal's March 5 commentary, "You've got to be taught," is excellent. I don't think that the Aspen School District is doing enough teaching about various ethnic groups. Also, what about critical thinking?

Environmental Aspen! Water is wasted daily on people hosing down sidewalks, driveways, etc. Anyone ever hear of a broom?

The letter to the editor, "Deplorable behavior by Aspen liberals," is written by Joseph Joyce. I"m glad he lives in Vail!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen