Not to be an ass, but … | AspenTimes.com

I just want to point out that “A Fine Equine” on the front of your Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, edition is not, in fact, a horse, but a lovely mule. It may be as(s)-inine of me to point out, yet as an owner of a wonderful saddle mule, I feel that mules don’t receive enough recognition.

If you’d ever like to photograph and do a piece on mules, my Gladass would love to accommodate you.

Ann Walker

Basalt