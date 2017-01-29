None of Colorado ‘fit for disposal’ | AspenTimes.com

Congressmen Bennet, Gardner and Tipton,

As you know, “Colorful Colorado” reads the welcoming, wood sign at major entrances into our breathtaking, beautiful, landscaped state. “From the mountains to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam, God bless America, my home sweet home,” are lyrics from a well-known 1918 song written by a man named Irving Berlin. Truer words were never said when I think of my love for the Centennial State and its public lands.

Last week, a Congressional “representative” for Utah, Jason Chaffetz, introduced two bills into Congress. H.R.621 “to direct the secretary of the interior to sell certain federal lands in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming, previously identified as suitable for disposal, and for other purposes.”

The second bill introduced, H.R.622, plans “to terminate the law enforcement functions of the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management and to provide block grants to the states for the enforcement of federal law on federal land under the jurisdiction of these agencies, and for other purposes.”

I would disagree that none of Colorado is “suitable for disposal.” The dictionary defines the word disposal as “the act of getting rid of something.” What would he propose selling to the highest bidder Coloradoans public lands? Our clean water or clean air?

The second proposal to terminate law enforcement in the public forest is unreasonable? Who will bear this burden? Colorado’s county sheriff departments have enough trouble managing their budgets without being burdened with the task of being game wardens.

Sirs, please keep in mind when these bills are brought forth that none of Colorado is suitable for disposal and all of Colorado needs law enforcement. Even people who visit Colorado call this state their “home sweet home.”

Rick Seymour

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers