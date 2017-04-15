No reply at all | AspenTimes.com

Thursday at Squirm Night, Ward Hauenstein asked Art Daily why you hadn't answered any of his emails during the last four years.

You responded "that you didn't get any" because you never checked your city of Aspen email account, only your private law firm email server.

City Council members get dozens or hundreds of emails every week and you never wondered why you never got even one. Hello?

You owe the citizens of Aspen a huge apology.

Steve Goldenberg

Aspen