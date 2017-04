Mullins for Aspen City Council | AspenTimes.com

Vote for Ann Mullins. She answers her emails. Responsiveness is a big reason. Responsiveness and accessibility beyond the election season is a really big reason.

Common sense counts. It is rare and takes political courage. Her value-based observation that consolidating City Hall under one roof would cost less, build faster and increase efficiency was spot-on. Being level-headed and detail-oriented may not be the current fashion in politics, but Aspen could buck the trend of hate speech and vote for thoughtful reasoning.

Vote for Ann.

Ziska Childs

Aspen