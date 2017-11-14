Motorists, including bus drivers, ignore Catherine Store traffic signal

I am sick of people running the red light by Catherine Store, especially big RFTA buses. I witness these buses running this red light all the time. I even sent an e-mail to the CEO of RFTA. I never received an answer, though.

On Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:15, I had a green light to cross Highway 82, and here comes a RFTA bus. Did he stop? No, he ran right through the red light.

Like I said, this is not the first time. I know RFTA buses are bigger and probably sustain little damage when they plow into me and likely kill me or somebody else. It is not just buses, though. Nobody seems to be willing to stop. The police seems to be powerless to get these people who put others at risk just to save a minute. Is it really worth risking lives just to save a few moments?

Ron Goth

Carbondale