More liberal drivel about the NRA

Editor's note: The following letter is in response to John Hoffman's letter, "Blame it on the NRA," which was printed Nov. 8 in The Aspen Times.

For your information, the National Rifle Association is a membership organization. Accusing The NRA of killing anyone is the same as accusing 5.5 million of us individual members of being murderers.

As a life member of the NRA for 44 years, I strongly resent that accusation. You are shooting off your mouth without any facts. Can you please cite an example of an NRA member who has unlawfully killed anyone? I don't think so, and until you can, shut your mouth. You and leftists like you seem to conveniently ignore the fact that the mass murderers in this country are and have always been radical terrorists, and in most cases, mental-midget leftist Democrats such as yourself.

Shootings such as Las Vegas take place monthly on Chicago's South Side with illegally acquired guns and all of you "better than us" loud mouths never mention that. Either because it doesn't fit your agenda or because it is mostly "black on black" crime and doesn't make headlines on MSM. Or, you just don't care.

There are probably 100 million legal gun owners with perhaps 300 million legally owned guns and a trillion rounds of ammunition in this country and if we were the problem, you'd know it. I am one of them and I killed no one. Molon Labe.

Richard Teague

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale