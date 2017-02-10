Mikaela Shiffrin pitches for Gorsuch Haus | AspenTimes.com

Dear Mayor Steve Skadron and the City Council of Aspen,

It’s hard to imagine World Cup racing without Aspen, or Aspen without WCs. I’m still a “kid,” but Aspen brings such great memories and feelings of nostalgia. Everything about the events, town, organizers and especially the hill at Aspen brings feelings of excitement and such wonderful memories.

I’ll never forget seeing the green light and -3.07 there last year. I sure hope the opportunity to repeat continues for many years. I fully support the efforts by Jeff Gorsuch and the Gorsuch Haus team to make sure Aspen remains a permanent stop on the World Cup tour.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Vail