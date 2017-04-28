Miamian endorses Mulcahy | AspenTimes.com

Miamian endorses Mulcahy
April 28, 2017
I am writing to endorse Lee Mulcahy as a candidate for mayor.
My family and friends have known Lee for over 25 years and can attest to his character, commitment, integrity and loyalty. Lee had been the only ski instructor for my children and skied with him on an annual basis for over 12 years. He represented the highest standards of professionalism and principles of safety. Lee's background as a teacher and his deep commitment to community service, education, environmental preservation and diversity are assets he would bring to the city of Aspen in his service as Mayor.
Robyn Sucher
Miami
