Mesirow was born to serve Aspen | AspenTimes.com

My name is Alexander Dubin. I am writing this letter to endorse the candidacy of my longtime friend, Skippy Mesirow, for the office of city councilman.

I am a New York resident but my family and I have been coming to Aspen since I was 9 years old and have been homeowners in Snowmass since 1999. I am a product not only of the Ski and Snowboard Schools of Aspen, but also of the city itself. In addition to serving as a ski pro on Snowmass Mountain from 2005 to 2012, I was a bartender at Elevation Restaurant and worked for Eric Ward at The Foot Foundation. To me, Aspen is more than just a destination or a getaway; Aspen is a home. As such, the well-being of the city is very important to me and it is because of this great affection that I am composing this letter.

I have known Skippy since my rookie year on Snowmass in the winter of 2005-06, where we became fast friends. Over the years, I have come to know Skippy as one of the most unique, intelligent, thoughtful people I have ever had the good fortune of meeting. He has been involved in politics and government since before we met and it is a passion that continues to define him. The reason for his drive is what is truly remarkable, however: Skippy wants to make the world a better place for everyone, but most important to him are the city of Aspen and its people.

Unlike so many others who seek to enter government, Skippy's pursuit of public office is not motivated by the acquisition of power or influence for the sake of satiating his ego, or addressing a self-serving agenda. Skippy wants to serve, in the truest and most selfless sense of the word. His interests have always been aligned with those of the city of Aspen and its residents. In addition to his passion for and dedication to the city of Aspen, what Skippy will bring to the Aspen City Council is a rare combination of youth, experience and thoughtfulness.

As the youngest member of the City Council, Skippy will be able to speak to the wants and needs of a vital and underrepresented segment of the Aspen population. Skippy Mesirow joining the Aspen City Council will extend the reach and relevancy of the institution to the next generation of Aspen's corporate and civic leaders, encouraging others to get involved in Aspen local politics and other civic projects and initiatives.

Aspen is one of the most special and iconic cities in the world and it is of immeasurable import to me, personally. It is because of this that I am endorsing Skippy Mesirow's candidacy. I believe him to be the best man for the job and I cannot think of a better, more qualified, more thoughtful individual to speak on behalf of the people of Aspen.

Alexander Dubin

New York City